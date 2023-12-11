Major systems upgrade at WNC to 'streamline services for residents'

Residents in West Northants can expect simplified and improved services through a major upgrade of the Revenue and Benefits systems.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

West Northamptonshire Council is implementing a software upgrade that will replace the Council's multiple legacy Revenue and Benefits systems with a single, modern platform designed to streamline operations and improve the online experience for residents when interacting with the Council. The upgrade will be rolled out in stages with residents within the Northampton area being the first to experience the changes.

As the Council implements the new software the Revenue and Benefits systems for the Northampton area will be temporarily unavailable from Thursday, 14 December 2023 through Tuesday, 9 January 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the upgrade, residents will be unable to access the customer portal and online forms. Throughout this period residents will be able to make Council Tax and Business Rates payments as usual.

The Revenue and Benefits systems are being updated

For residents with ongoing benefits claims and regular payments, these will continue unaffected. However, new claims and notifications of change submitted from Wednesday, 13 December will be assessed after the upgrade is complete.

While Customer Service Agents will still be available to support residents, their access to information will be limited. Residents are encouraged to only contact us for urgent matters during this time.

Cllr Mike Hallam, Cabinet Member for Corporate Services and HR, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We aim to provide an efficient, user-friendly experience for our residents and businesses. The upgrade of our Revenue and Benefits system for the Northampton area is an important step forward in modernising our systems to better serve our residents.