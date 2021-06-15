Major search under way for Northamptonshire man missing for a week

A major search is under way for a missing Northamptonshire man who disappeared a week ago.

Police have issued a number of appeals for information about 43-year-old Darragh Mulrooney was last seen in Earls Barton last Tuesday (June 8).

Volunteers from Northamptonshire Search and Rescue have joined in the search in the Earls Barton area.

Darragh Mulrooney was last seen in Earls Barton more than a week ago

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Darragh is 6ft 3in tall with short black hair and brown eyes and is likely well-dressed in designer clothes.

"If you have seen him or have any information please call us on 101."