Major search under way for Northamptonshire man missing for a week
Search and Rescue volunteers join police in hunt for 43-year-old
Tuesday, 15th June 2021, 10:13 am
A major search is under way for a missing Northamptonshire man who disappeared a week ago.
Police have issued a number of appeals for information about 43-year-old Darragh Mulrooney was last seen in Earls Barton last Tuesday (June 8).
Volunteers from Northamptonshire Search and Rescue have joined in the search in the Earls Barton area.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "Darragh is 6ft 3in tall with short black hair and brown eyes and is likely well-dressed in designer clothes.
"If you have seen him or have any information please call us on 101."