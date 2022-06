Delapre Court is in London Road, Northampton

Emergency services have closed a major route into and out of Northampton town centre while they deal with a fire in a low-rise block of flats on Saturday (June 18).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton Fire & Rescue Service were called to a blaze on the top floor of Delapre Court, a three-storey building on London Road.