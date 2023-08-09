News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle

Main through road in Northampton closed during rush hour as police called to welfare concern

Paramedics and firefighters were on scene
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 10:52 BST

A main through road in Northampton was closed during rush hour after police were called to a welfare concern.

Towcester Road was closed on the Bridge close to KFC from just after 7.30am today (Wednesday August 9) for around an hour.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This relates to a call reporting a concern for welfare which came in at 7.36am.

"Officers attended alongside NFRS and EMAS colleagues, and the woman was left in the care of the ambulance service by 8.30am.”

Related topics:NorthamptonParamedicsNorthamptonshire PoliceKFC