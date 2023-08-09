Main through road in Northampton closed during rush hour as police called to welfare concern
Paramedics and firefighters were on scene
A main through road in Northampton was closed during rush hour after police were called to a welfare concern.
Towcester Road was closed on the Bridge close to KFC from just after 7.30am today (Wednesday August 9) for around an hour.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “This relates to a call reporting a concern for welfare which came in at 7.36am.
"Officers attended alongside NFRS and EMAS colleagues, and the woman was left in the care of the ambulance service by 8.30am.”