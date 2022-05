A driver escaped with minor injuries after a lorry-load of chickens overturned on Monday (May 16).

Northamptonshire Police closed part of the A422 at Middleton Cheney, between Brackley and the M40, while they recovered the vehicle — with chickens still inside — and cleaned up a diesel and oil spill.

Fire crews were at the scene for around five hours following the crash at the Banbury Lane roundabout — a busy junction on the cross-country route from Northampton — at 6.20pm.

