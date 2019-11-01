Main road in Northants closed after serious collision

A major route between Daventry and Weedon remains closed in both directions this morning following a crash.

The A45 has been closed by police this morning (Friday) both way from the A425 in Daventry to thee B4037 Newnham turn.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Please be aware that the A45 between Daventry and the new Weeden roundabout remains closed in both directions following a serious collision earlier this morning.

"Emergency services are continuing to deal with the incident and motorists are advised to find an alternative route."

There are reports of delays in and around the area.

Local reports have suggested that a lorry is involved in the crash.