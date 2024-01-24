Main Northampton town centre road closed as firefighters deal with loose boarding
A main Northampton town centre road is closed as firefighters deal with boarding, which has come loose from a building.
Lower Mounts is closed this afternoon (Wednesday January 24) as emergency services deal with the incident.
Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue service posted on X at 1.10pm saying the road is expected to be closed for around an hour, and asking drivers to avoid the area.
The post said: “Please avoid the area of the Lower Mounts in Northampton as the road is closed while we make safe boarding, which has come loose from a building.
“The road is anticipated to be closed for approximately an hour but we will provide an update as soon as we can.”
AA Traffic is reporting delays in the town centre, close to the road closure.