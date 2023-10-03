News you can trust since 1931
Main Northampton road closed as firefighters dealt with 'well alight' car

The cause of the fire is believed to be a mechanical fault
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:10 BST
A main road in Northampton was closed for a short period of time while firefighters dealt with a “well alight” car.

Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called yesterday (Monday October 2) at 3.50pm to reports of a vehicle fire at the junction of Harborough Road and Chalcombe Avenue in Kingsthorpe.

A NFRS spokeswoman said: "A crew was mobilised to attend the incident and on arrival found a car well alight. One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the flames and cool the vehicle to a safe temperature.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service firefighters were called to a car fire in Harborough Road.
"The cause was accidental and believed to be a mechanical fault. Crews left the scene at 4.30pm."

Harborough Road was closed while the incident was dealt with, which caused traffic in the Kingsthrope area.

