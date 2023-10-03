Main Northampton road closed as firefighters dealt with 'well alight' car
A main road in Northampton was closed for a short period of time while firefighters dealt with a “well alight” car.
Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) was called yesterday (Monday October 2) at 3.50pm to reports of a vehicle fire at the junction of Harborough Road and Chalcombe Avenue in Kingsthorpe.
A NFRS spokeswoman said: "A crew was mobilised to attend the incident and on arrival found a car well alight. One hose reel jet was used to extinguish the flames and cool the vehicle to a safe temperature.
"The cause was accidental and believed to be a mechanical fault. Crews left the scene at 4.30pm."
Harborough Road was closed while the incident was dealt with, which caused traffic in the Kingsthrope area.