'Loved and loving' Northampton ex-pat was found dead in her house in Cyprus following encounter with unpleasant neighbour

A 67-year-old Northampton woman was found dead at her house in Cyprus after expressing she "didn't want to be here anymore".

Sandra Walker-Saville was found hanged in her home in Karsiyaka by her husband in March last year.

At an inquest into the "loved and loving" grandmother's death held yesterday (April 11), a coroner heard how the ex-pat had nightmarish problems securing the deed to her overseas house.

She was also reportedly the subject of verbal abuse by an "unpleasant" neighbour that left her extremely upset.

She was found dead at the house in the Turkish territory of Cyprus just a few weeks before she was due to fly back to Britain to visit family.

In a statement read out by the coroner, he husband Stuart said: "She loved us all and we all loved her. She was so excited for seeing everybody again".

Coroner Anne Pember ruled that she could not know what was going through Mrs Walker-Saville's mind when she died and that she could have been trying to "draw attention to her sadness when something went disastrously wrong".

The inquest heard that the British developer they bought the house from had at one point tried to charge them for the deed to the house, and they had "no chance of selling".

Meanwhile, Mrs Walker-Saville often talked about going home to Britain and said how much she missed their family.

The coroner also heard a neighbour spoke offensively about the 67-year-old grandmother on occasions and at one point told her husband, Stuart, to "sort her out".

This greatly upset the Northampton woman when she heard about it.

On the day she died in March 2017, the couple had bumped into the same neighbour while playing golf, and she became upset when she got home.

Although Mr Walker-Saville was able to calm her and put her to bed, he found her hanged dead shortly after.