Lord-Lieutenant visits Northampton International Academy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Lord-Lieutenant, who is the King’s personal representative in the county, was joined by local councillors from West Northamptonshire Council and Northampton Town Council.

They met with headteacher Martin Serráo and Atifa, a representative of the school’s student-led Cultural Inclusion Committee, to hear about how the school is progressing, with a particular focus on the inclusion work that has been underway and their fundraising efforts for an educational trip to America next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Cultural Inclusion Committee was created by students to help address and support the needs of NIA’s diverse school community. So far they have raised awareness by delivering staff training and whole school assemblies and organised cultural events at the school to celebrate and recognise the different communities at NIA.

Cultural Inclusion Committee member Atifa led a tour of the school

Headteacher Martin Serráo said: “We were pleased to welcome the Lord-Lieutenant and local councillors to the school to hear about the Cultural Inclusion Committee’s achievements and aspirations.

“We are extremely proud of the young people involved and the work they have been doing across the school through this student-led initiative to raise awareness and help ensure the diverse school community at NIA can thrive together.”