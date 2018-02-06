Look which Northamptonshire MP is now third favourite to be next PM

Jacob Rees-Mogg is the new 4/1 favourite to be the next British Prime Minister after Theresa May, following a surge of bets at the start of the week.

The Conservative MP for North East Somerset was backed in from 6/1 after attacking Theresa May’s 2017 Election campaign, branding it as ‘gloomy’ and claiming she does not look like she is ‘having fun’ in Downing Street.

Rumours of Andrea Leadsom's leadership ambitions have refused to go away despite her collapse in the race to be PM in 2016

Rees-Mogg leads a group of Tory Euroscpetic MPs and was also backed as the best candidate to replace Theresa May by a recent Conservative grassroots poll.

May meanwhile has been backed into 4/6 from 11/10 to be replaced as Prime Minister this year as talks regarding ties with EU post-Brexit resume this week.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesman for BoyleSports said: “Press reports today are saying that the Irish border issue could pull the Brexit talks apart and Theresa May’s position as PM looks ever more perilous at 4/6 to leave Number 10 before the year is out.”

He added: “It’s safe to say now, that punters are looking beyond May’s premiership as Jacob Rees-Mogg is seeing heavy support to be the next PM, closing into 4/1 favourite from 6/1 and leapfrogging the likes of Andrea Leadsom and Jeremy Corbyn in the betting.”

Next UK Prime Minister After Theresa May

4/1 Jacob Rees-Mogg

5/1 Jeremy Corbyn

11/2 Andrea Leadsom

7/1 Amber Rudd

9/1 Boris Johnson

9/1 David Davis

11/1 Michael Gove

11/1 Ruth Davidson

12/1 Gavin Williamson

12/1 Jeremy Hunt

14/1 Philip Hammond

28/1 bar

Year Theresa May Is Replaced As PM

4/6 2018

2/1 2019

10/1 2020

12/1 2022 or later

22/1 2021