Look which Northamptonshire MP is now third favourite to be next PM

Jacob Rees-Mogg is the new 4/1 favourite to be the next British Prime Minister after Theresa May, following a surge of bets at the start of the week.
The Conservative MP for North East Somerset was backed in from 6/1 after attacking Theresa May’s 2017 Election campaign, branding it as ‘gloomy’ and claiming she does not look like she is ‘having fun’ in Downing Street.
Rees-Mogg leads a group of Tory Euroscpetic MPs and was also backed as the best candidate to replace Theresa May by a recent Conservative grassroots poll.
May meanwhile has been backed into 4/6 from 11/10 to be replaced as Prime Minister this year as talks regarding ties with EU post-Brexit resume this week.
Lawrence Lyons, spokesman for BoyleSports said: “Press reports today are saying that the Irish border issue could pull the Brexit talks apart and Theresa May’s position as PM looks ever more perilous at 4/6 to leave Number 10 before the year is out.”
He added: “It’s safe to say now, that punters are looking beyond May’s premiership as Jacob Rees-Mogg is seeing heavy support to be the next PM, closing into 4/1 favourite from 6/1 and leapfrogging the likes of Andrea Leadsom and Jeremy Corbyn in the betting.”
Next UK Prime Minister After Theresa May
4/1 Jacob Rees-Mogg
5/1 Jeremy Corbyn
11/2 Andrea Leadsom
7/1 Amber Rudd
9/1 Boris Johnson
9/1 David Davis
11/1 Michael Gove
11/1 Ruth Davidson
12/1 Gavin Williamson
12/1 Jeremy Hunt
14/1 Philip Hammond
28/1 bar
Year Theresa May Is Replaced As PM
4/6 2018
2/1 2019
10/1 2020
12/1 2022 or later
22/1 2021