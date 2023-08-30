Longboat, Northampton reopens its doors after total refresh following investment

The community hub in Eastfield Road, Duston, has had a full refresh and will also be hosting an entertainment-packed grand launch party across the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of September, for all to enjoy.

The local pub has undergone a full transformation throughout, with the investment providing a welcome uplift across all aspects of the space. The pub will now stock an elevated drinks range, with lots more options now available, including Madri lager and John Smiths bitter, as well as a great range of wines, ales and spirits.

As well as the extended drinks list, the pub will now be catering to sports fans in the area, with new HD screens installed, providing TNT sports and Sky Sports too, so you can catch all the latest sporting action in your friendly local with a refreshing drink in hand! If you prefer to be part of the action yourself, guests can indulge in a little friendly competition with the addition of a dart board and pool table.

Frazer, operator of the Longboat, stated: “We can’t wait to welcome back customers to this incredible pub. The renovations have made a huge difference, and as sports and beer fans ourselves, we are really pleased to be providing great offerings to the local community. We look forward to seeing everyone at our grand opening!”

As well as a new look and feel, the pub also has new Operators at the helm. Frazer is an experienced publican and has run a successful community pub for three years. He is now coming back to run the Longboat, back where he lives, with his wife Hayley. Hayley is also local to Northampton and has worked in pubs for over six years, so there is no shortage of experience between the couple! As well as this, Hayley is currently the captain of the local darts team and is excited to bring a further sport offering to the pub.

Frazer is also captain of the local skittle team and is involved heavily in two football clubs within the local area. To add to their stand-out community spirit, the couple also plan on carrying out further charity work for local veterans, supporting fundraising around Remembrance Day and more, as Frazer is ex-military and feels a strong connection to the cause.

As part of the overall renovation, the pub will now be introducing entertainment that will run across the whole week, so customers have a whole host of activities to get involved in. From Monday to Sunday, guests can enjoy various different activities, including bingo on a Wednesday, live music on a Saturday, darts league on a Tuesday, free pool on a Monday, and much more!

The entertainment doesn’t stop here. The pub will also be hosting a grand launch weekend, across the 1st, 2nd and 3rd of September. On the Friday evening, local band the Bushpigs will be performing, to soundtrack the night. Leading into Saturday, the pub will be hosting a Live DJ, as well as karaoke for guests to be involved in! To round off the weekend, Sunday will see live entertainment Rhythm Junction, as well as a buffet, and 360 camera, to capture all the best moments – you won’t want to miss out on a weekend of fun for all!