Long delays on the A45 near Northampton after reports of sheep on the road

Drivers are being warned of long delays on the A45 near Northampton after the road has been closed following reports of sheep being on the loose.

The AA reported this afternoon at about 4.30pm that the A45 had been partially blocked.

The statement said: "Partially blocked and queueing traffic due to sheep on road on A45 both ways from A5076 Great Billing Way (Great Billing Interchange) to B573 Northampton Road (Grendon / Earls Barton Turn Off).

"There have been several reports of sheep on the road and traffic has been held a couple of times to sort out the situation," the AA said.