Logistics company makes an impact with special delivery

To mark Mental Health Awareness Week last week (13 – 19 May 2024), Northampton logistics company Xtra Express Logistics supported The Frank Bruno Foundation in its plans to create a new sensory room.

The Frank Bruno Foundation centre in Northampton was officially launched by legendary boxer Frank Bruno in 2021 and works with young people and adults to improve their mental health and wellbeing through specialist programmes and non-contact boxing.

Now the charity wants to turn one of the rooms at its site in the town into a sensory room to create a safe and quiet space for those who may feel overwhelmed.

Xtra Express Logistics has supported the charity in various ways since its inception, donating thousands of pounds and practical items such as surplus mugs, water bottles, pens and notebooks. Now the company has donated items that will go towards making the new sensory room a reality, including a large bean bag, stress toys and a music system.

Lisa Calvert and Danielle Coniff of The Frank Bruno Foundation

Zealia Gharu, Sales Director at Xtra Express Logistics, visited the Foundation to deliver the sensory items in person. She said: “It is important for us as a company to support the community that we live and work in. The Frank Bruno Foundation does an amazing job supporting those in the community struggling with early stage mental ill health, so we are more than happy to do anything we can to help them to deliver these vital services. The sensory room will be a fantastic addition to the space in Standens Barn and we know many will benefit from using it.”

Lisa Calvert, Business Manager at The Frank Bruno Foundation, added: “We really can't thank Xtra Express Logistics enough for their continued support and guidance which enables us to provide essential services to those most in need, and improve young minds through our specialist programmes in conjunction with physical activity to promote self-worth and wellbeing.

“We don’t receive any funding so rely on the generosity of our supporters to continue our mission. Donations like this will really help to bring our dreams of a sensory room to life.”