Local leaders enjoy tour of two newly refurbished specialist neuro rehab in Northampton

The specialist teams at Christchurch View and Loyd House — which are two local neurological rehabilitation centres situated near the picturesque Abington Park and are part of Active Care Group — recently welcomed a variety of esteemed guests to celebrate the impressive results of their recent refurbishments.

Notable guests included healthcare professionals and local council members such as Local Councillor – Zoe Smith (Abington Ward, West Northamptonshire).

Everyone was treated to a delicious BBQ prepared by Christchurch View’s talented chef and were given a guided tour throughout the comfortable living spaces, modernised therapy rooms and upgraded living spaces, as well as the new physiotherapy equipment and sensory rooms, and fantastic landscaped gardens where residents like to relax.

The improvements emphasise the home-like atmosphere and will help to provide the highest quality care for residents who are recovering from a brain injury or who have a long-term neurological condition.

Networking at Loyd House to complete the tour of the refurbished facilities.

Suzie Smith, Service Manager at Christchurch View proudly said: “I would like to take the opportunity to thank the visitors that attended our open day, to showcase the service as a homely environment that provides outstanding care for our residents. I would also like to thank the staff teams for their ongoing dedication and commitment to the service.”

The open day concluded with a networking reception in the renovated transitional living unit at Loyd House, allowing visitors to mingle with staff and gain a real insight into the work being done for our residents and to hear about the positive impact that the renovated facilities are already making on daily routines and tailored rehabilitation journeys.

The refurbishment projects at Christchurch View and Loyd House are part of an ongoing effort to create a healing environment that supports both physical and emotional recovery, offering residents the best possible chance for a successful rehabilitation. To find out more about these services, please visit our website https://activecaregroup.co.uk