Local charities awarded more than £2.97 million by Northamptonshire Community Foundation

Rachel McGrath, CEO of Northamptonshire Community Foundation, said: "This milestone, awarding almost £3 million in grants, means that 2023 was our largest grant-making year yet.

“I am so proud of our dedicated team of staff, trustees, volunteers, patrons and ambassadors who work so incredibly hard to help support brilliant local charities and volunteer-led groups on behalf of our generous donors to make a real difference in the lives of some of our most vulnerable residents and help our communities thrive.

This comes at a time when this support has been more needed then ever due to an ongoing cost of living crisis and our priority has been to award grants that help residents, families and communities that are struggling at this time. Local philanthropy really does make an impact and helps sustain some of our vital VCSE and charitable sector organisations as they meet increasing demands for their services. Together we help build long term resilience within our communities.”

Celebrating at Northamptonshire Community Foundation's Annual Awards event

Northamptonshire Community Foundation is the leading independent grant-making charity in Northamptonshire, providing funds that sustain a wide range of activities including food banks, counselling services, climate action projects and sports clubs.

welfare support and vouchers for essentials such as toiletries and food to those experiencing financial difficulties. In a message to the foundation, the team at United African Association said: "Thank you so much for your ongoing support, it enables us to continue helping people in need."

Moulton-based sustainable permaculture farm, Sol Haven, is being funded by Northamptonshire Community Foundation's Creative Climate Action Fund for their ongoing work to tackle the climate crisis through the arts. Sol Haven are working with artist and arts educator Elizabeth Tomos to run a series of community workshops that will engage participants in the fight against climate change.

The Sol Haven team wrote: “Our hearts are filled with so much gratitude for all your support, encouragement and help Northamptonshire Community Foundation - so we can help more in the community, to help people become healthier and happier Greatest gratitude, keep making magic happen!”