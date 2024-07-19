Local author restocks Northampton Museum and Art Gallery bookshop
Local author Richard Blacklee is pleased to restock The Shop and Selling Gallery of Northampton Museum and Art Gallery with copies of his latest book Gaols, Gallows and Ghosts.
Richard identified a need for a guide book to the former County Gaol, Sessions House and adjoining buildings whilst writing his history of the Culworth gang.
Four members of the gang were imprisoned and tried here prior to execution at the Racecourse in 1787.
Visitor Services Assistant Ellie is pictured accepting the books from Richard.
Copies of the book are also available at George’s Café and Delapré Abbey.
