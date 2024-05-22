Loads of litter - even an old mattress - after cemetery clean-up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The recently formed Friends of Billing Road Cemetery in Northampton are thrilled to bits with their recent community litter-pick.“Given the un-seasonally miserable weather we had an excellent turnout and collected a large amount of rubbish at the cemetery and the neighbouring streets,” said Friends organisers Pauline and John.

More than 20 bags of litter as well as an old mattress and a small mountain of other debris was collected and some fly-tipping also reported. “It well exceeded our expectations when we set out that morning” added Pauline.

The litter pick was led by members as well as supporters of the Friends of Billing Road Cemetery. It was the third such local community litter-pick, with the Friends gaining valuable experience from Northants Litter Wombles during the earlier picks in the neighbourhood. In addition to these organised picks, two local neighbours also undertake more frequent personal litter-picks in the cemetery.

“These local unsung individuals really do help make all the difference, with our litter-picks complementing theirs and the work undertaken by owners West Northamptonshire Council contractors iDverde in keeping on top of litter in the Cemetery and surrounding area,” Pauline said.

The Friends of Billing Road Cemetery group was officially launched in January. Their aim is to champion, cherish, enjoy and safeguard the cemetery, a historic green space close to the centre of Northampton for the benefit of both the local community and an increasing number of visitors eager to know more about its past and that of the many people buried there.

Planned surveys of wildlife and heritage have already started and will contribute to long term conservation while making sure that the cemetery, the town’s first secular cemetery which opened in 1847, receives the respect it rightly deserves. 2024 promises to be an exciting year for the Friends with several projects and events planned, including more litter-picks and participation in the 2024 Heritage Open Days in September.

New volunteers to join our Research and Recording Groups and other activities are always very welcome. Membership is open to all with an interest or curiosity about this unique urban cemetery. There are no membership fees to join the Friends until after our first AGM, to be held at Vernon Terrace Community Centre on the evening of 3rd July. Everyone is welcome.