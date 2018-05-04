Live video link-up to unite UK and USA for first Northampton Pride this weekend

A whole host of people are set to come together tomorrow in a rainbow of activities to celebrate Northampton Pride, in both the UK and USA.

Taking place on Saturday (May 5) Northampton Pride will be celebrated in Northampton, UK and Northampton, Massachusetts, with a video link-up planned to unite the two events.

A flag raising ceremony will take place at 2pm in front of the Guildhall, to help get activities started.

The Mayor of Northampton, councillor Gareth Eales, will be joined by councillor Anna King and Matthew Toresen, the LGBTQ Forum co-chair, as the LGBTQ flag is raised along with the flag of Northampton, Massachusetts.

Councillor Anna King, Cabinet member for community engagement and safety, said: “We are really proud to be hosting our first Northampton Pride event this year.

“The celebrations taking place provide something for everyone, from exhibitions to information and music entertainment. We look forward to welcoming people to our events to celebrate our town’s diversity.”

People will then be encouraged to enjoy an art exhibition titled ‘A manipulation of terms’ at the NN Contemporary Art Gallery, which explores gender transition. In addition, they can enjoy entertainment whilst finding out more about local support organisations at an information event at Phipps Brewery.

The live video link up with the Mayor of Northampton, Massachusetts, at 5.30pm in Phipps Brewery, will step the celebrations up a gear, ready for the evening of entertainment.

Stage performances will begin at 6pm with Roses and Pirates, then continue into the night with Amii Dawes and DJ Panda.

Councillor Gareth Eales, The Mayor of Northampton, said: “I found out about Northampton’s Massachusetts’ plans for celebrating Pride during my visit to the town back in February. It felt like a great opportunity for the two towns to do something unique together by joining our celebrations of diversity.

“Our twinned town of Marburg in Germany will also be raising a Northampton flag and the rainbow pride flag outside their town hall on the day, making this a truly international event.”