Pick Your Own, a renowned family-run farm, has announced the return of its grand Pumpkin Pick Your Own event this October. As the leaves turn golden and the air gets crisp, the farm is gearing up to offer families and visitors a unique autumnal experience.

Event Highlights:

Daytime Visits: From 10 am to 5 pm, for just £8 per vehicle, visitors can immerse themselves in over 30 varieties of pumpkins, enjoy tractor rides, face painting, and more. The event runs on 7th & 8th, 14th & 15th, 21st & 22nd, and 23rd – 29th October.

SEN Session: On 25th October, from 10 am to 12 pm, a special session is dedicated to providing a quieter experience tailored for families who prefer a more relaxed environment.

"Twilight by Torchlight" Evenings: From 23rd – 28th October, 5.30 pm to 8.30 pm, visitors can experience the magic of pumpkin picking under the moonlight. This includes festive lighting, spooky scenes, delicious pizzas from Santina’s Wood Fired Pizza Company, and a bar offering cider, gin, beer, and fizz.

Special Character Evenings: On 26th & 28th October, The Pumpkin King and Glass Slipper Princess will entertain visitors with stories, songs, games, and photo opportunities.

Farmer Tom, one of the key figures behind Lillingstone Pick Your Own, shared his enthusiasm: “Each pumpkin has its own story, and so does every visitor. We’re proud to be a part of so many families’ Autumn traditions and look forward to creating more memories this year.”