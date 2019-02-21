Life sentence for drug dealer who murdered Northampton father on the streets of Kingsley

The drug dealer who stabbed a 34-year-old Northampton father to death in the streets of Kingsley has been jailed for a minimum of 27 years.

Daniel Quinn, from Wolverhampton, chased down Daniel Fitzjohn and stabbed him twice in the abdomen in a fit of 'blind rage' and 'unjustified revenge'.

Parminder Sanghera was convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 10-and-a-half years.

But the 28-year-old was found guilty of murder by a unanimous verdict this week and today (February 21) he was handed a life sentence.

His co-defendant, Parminder Sanghera, 25, from Wolverhampton, was also convicted of manslaughter and was jailed for 10-and-a-half years.

In sentencing, His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo said: "Mr Fitzjohn was described to the jury as being in the wrong place at the wrong time. I find this is an accurate statement and sets this senseless killing into context.

"I do not accept that you feel any genuine remorse except for yourself."

Daniel Fitzjohn, 34, died on June 14, 2018. Over 400 people attended his funeral.

Quinn and Sanghera, who both wore tracksuits to their sentencing, showed no emotion as they were handed their jail terms.

Over the two-week trial, the court heard how in June last year Quinn was punched to the floor outside Fairfield News by Mr Fitzjohn to defend a friend after the drug dealer threatened him with a branch.

But Quinn responded by collecting Sanghera from a nearby house, equipping them with a machete and a knife, and hunting Mr Fitzjohn and his friends down through the streets of Kingsley.

When Quinn caught up to Mr Fitzjohn, he fatally stabbed him twice in the abdomen.

Despite the efforts of members of the public to help him, Mr Fitzjohn sadly died in hospital less than half-an-hour later.

The judge said: "You were equipped for revenge. You leapt from the car [to chase Mr Fitzjohn] in a fit of blind rage... Your intent was clear. This was a pursuit and an attack that lasted more than several minutes."

Mr Fitzjoh's family held each other as Quinn was told he would spend the next 27 years in prison before he was considered for release.

