Life-changing work of Northampton Saints Foundation receives £51,000 boost thanks to Foundation Day success

The life-changing work of Northampton Saints Foundation has been given a £51,000 boost thanks to the huge success of its annual Foundation Day.

On February 25, thousands of Northampton Saints fans showed their support for the work of the Foundation when they attended Saints clash against Gloucester at cinch Stadium at Franklin’s Gardens.

During the day, the stadium came alive as supporters took part in a host of fundraising activities helping to raise an incredible £51,392.75. The money allows the Foundation to support young people as they develop new skills, rebuild their confidence and, where appropriate, return to education, training or employment.

Saints players preparing for their Foundation Day match against Gloucester. Picture by Adam Gumbs Photography.

Catherine Deans, Managing Director of Northampton Saints Foundation, said: “We are overwhelmed with the support and generosity we have received in the run up to Foundation Day and over the weekend.

“We are extremely grateful to long-term supporters and Foundation Day headline partners Approved Business Finance and MPA, as well as everyone at Northampton Saints who has made this day possible.

“The money raised will make a huge difference to the lives of young people in Northamptonshire and beyond, where our dedicated Foundation team work tirelessly to help young people to change their future.”

It also proved to be a big day for youngsters from Lumbertubs Primary School, Sir Christopher Hatton Academy, Hardingstone Academy, Holywell School, Denfield Park Primary, Sywell C of E Primary, Exeter a Learning Community and Staverton CE Primary School, who led the Saints players onto the pitch ahead of the match, which the Saints won 41-34.

The schools have all benefitted from the Foundation’s primary school education programmes – including Values, Premiership Rugby Champions Tackling Health, Character and Numeracy.

At half-time, representatives from Approved Business Finance and MPA went head-to-head in a kicking competition to help win additional funds for the Foundation. With five successful kicks each and £1,000 in the bank, another Foundation ambassador Tom Wood stepped up to take a final ‘double or nothing’ kick, boosting the final amount by additional £1,000.

