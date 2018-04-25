LIAM HUNT: Teenager convicted of murder shouts obscenities as he taken down to cells at Northampton court

An 18-year-old has been found guilty of murdering Northampton teenager Liam Hunt following a 10-week trial.

After months of evidence, Kane Allaban-Hamilton, 18 from Camp Hill, has been convicted of murder by a jury by a unanimous verdict at Northampton Crown Court.

Three other young men have been convicted on manslaughter for their part in the killing.

He shouted obscenities as he was led from the court and taken down into the cells by the dock officers.

Three other young men were convicted for their part in the killing. When the Chronicle & Echo went to print, the jury had yet to return verdicts on two other defendants.

Aaron Joseph, 20, from London, has also been convicted of manslaughter for his role in the killing on February 14 last year. He was accused of stabbing Liam in the leg. Witnesses heard him shouting “where’s my t’ing, where’s my shank” in the attack.

Lee Warren, 18, of Abington, has also been found guilty of manslaughter. He phoned witnesses from prison and told them to change their stories to lessen his involvement. The court heard he threw a brick during the fight.

As Liam lay dying, his girlfriend asked him: "Who's done this to you?"'He answered: "Kane".

A 17-year-old, who cannot be named, has been found guilty of manslaughter. He was accused of kicking Liam in the face as he hunched over from his stab wounds.

James Dodd, 19, of Camp Hill, was found not guilty of all charges. He was escorted from the court by a private entrance.

Northampton Crown Court is currently awaiting the verdicts of two others who were present at the knife fight on that evening.

Liam Hunt, 17, was murdered on February 14, 2017, when he was stabbed in the neck by Kane Allaban-Hamilton.

The court heard how Allaban-Hamilton inflicted a seven-centimetre stab wound with such force his fingers slipped onto the blade.

In his defence. Allaban-Hamilton claimed Liam attacked him with a knife and he pushed the knife into Liam’s neck out of self-defence.

Liam died in hospital less than an hour later.

The jury will return on Friday (April 25) to deliberate verdicts on Derice Wright and another 17-year-old boy.