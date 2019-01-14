'Leave with no deal' emerges as top response in Northampton Brexit survey

Theresa May’s deal has come out as the least favoured Brexit option in a survey conducted by a Northampton parliamentary candidate.

Some 200 people from Kingsthorpe, Spring Park and Boothville responded to the written surveys delivered to homes by Labour candidate Sally Keeble.

The poll asked residents whether they would prefer the country to leave the European Union with no deal, whether they wanted to delay or cancel Brexit, whether a second referendum was required - or simply whether they were in favour of Theresa May's proposed Brexit deal.

Only 20 per cent of respondents took the latter option - while 42 per cent said they would prefer to leave the EU with no deal, making that the most popular answer.

Sally Keeble says: “Theresa May is a roadblock to Brexit. She’s had over two years to bring the country together around a way forward.

"Rather than build a consensus she’s cobbled together a terrible deal that would damage the country and leave us in Brexit limbo.”

Respondents to the survey, who expressed a political preference were divided 31 per cent for Labour and 35 per cent for the Conservatives.

When asked for their views on the progress of Brexit, 46 per cent said it had been too slow, 22 per cent said Brexit presented a risk to their living standards, and 34

per cent said they were against Brexit altogether.

When asked what they thought should happen now, here is how they replied:

- Leave with no deal - 42 per cent

- Brexit should be delayed or cancelled - 28 per cent

- Let the public decide and go to a people’s vote - 25 per cent

- I support Theresa May’s compromise - 20 per cent

- I don’t know/am not concerned - 4 per cent