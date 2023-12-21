Last two weeks to have your say on the future of Greyfriars

Help shape the future of the Greyfriars sites in Northampton as West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) seeks views on the first stage of engagement to ask the community their views on the emerging vision.

Over 1,100 people have shared their feedback on the emerging vision, there are just a few weeks left to share your thoughts on how the site could be transformed.

The online engagement launched on Tuesday, 5 December and will run through until Sunday, 7 January. Visit ampnorthampton.com to view the emerging vision to amplify the area and have your say.

The area includes the former Greyfriars bus station site, the East and West Island, the Mayorhold multi-storey car park, Belgrave House, the Corn Exchange and the Victoria Street car park.

The Future of Greyfriars

Residents, visitors, businesses, and community organisations are being asked to provide their ideas for the future of this area and celebrate the heritage of the site through sharing their memories of Greyfriars from years gone by.

Cllr Dan Lister, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Town Centre Regeneration and Growth at West Northamptonshire Council, said: “This is a really exciting opportunity for the community to help shape the future of one of the most prominent empty spots in Northampton. Be sure to be a part of the emerging vision as we breathe new life into their area.”

Ambitions to amplify Northampton and establish Greyfriars as a creative hub for the town, weaving together culture, performance, craft and youth facilities, have been met with much positivity. Respondents also welcome the creation of a new town park and multi-layered landscape that transforms existing levels to create a sequence of blue-green open spaces that support intergenerational living in the town centre.

There has been clear support for the creation of a pedestrian-first environment that facilitates walking and cycling and makes it easier to get around the area. Many have embraced the ambition to make Emporium Way more inviting as the first step in reconnecting the site with the Market Square and the rest of the town centre. Overall, the vast majority of respondents agree that movement and access should be prioritised at Greyfriars. Some have offered ideas including better lighting and signage, dedicated cycle routes and safer pedestrian access.

WNC have commissioned architects, urban designers and landscape architects Studio Egret West to lead on the development of the vision and proposals for the site in collaboration with transport consultant Civic Engineers. Deetu are the consultation experts behind the online platform. The emerging vision includes new high-quality homes offering multi-generational living, dedicated community space, a new park as well as exploring where commercial and leisure uses could be developed. A core element of the proposals is to improve connectivity within the surrounding area and provide enhanced walking and cycling.

David West, Founding Director of Studio Egret West, said:

"Our emerging proposals have the potential not only to revive Greyfriars, but to ripple far beyond the site to the wider town centre and Northampton as a whole. It is clear from the enthusiastic response, and constructive feedback received so far, that many share this sense of opportunity, and we look forward to taking this energy forward."