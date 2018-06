Arsonists set fire to a large quantity of straw at a property in Brigstock yesterday (Monday).

Officers are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity in the area of Dusthill Road during the evening, particularly between 8pm and 9m, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information about the fire which was started deliberately can call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.