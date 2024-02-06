Large police presence in busy area of Northampton as officers deal with welfare concern

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A large police presence has been seen in a busy part of Northampton while officers deal with a welfare concern report.

Police were called to an area off Bedford Road close to the skate park and Midsummer Meadow Recreation Ground at around 1.30pm today (Tuesday February 6).

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “At 1.30pm, we were called to the area to reports of a concern for the welfare of a female. This is a contained incident and there is no wider risk to members of the public.”

The incident is contained off the main road and AA Traffic is reporting no issues with traffic flow.