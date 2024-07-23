Ladies quartet perform in Northamptonshire to raise vital funds to support lifesaving charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The ladies Tesserae Quartet have raised funds to support the lifesaving missions of the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance (WNAA).

On June 9, 2024 the Tesserae Quartet held a fundraising event to an audience of over fifty people at the beautiful Apethorpe Palace.

Guests were able to enjoy a drinks reception, the garden and admire the house exterior, a talk by Nick Hall MBE in the courtyard on the history of the house and even a recital by the Tesserae Quartet in the medieval great hall which is now a chapel.

They raised a total of £1,166.91 to support the charity with further lifesaving missions in Northamptonshire and further afield.

Tesserae Quartet

“We would like to say thank you to everyone who attended our event and helped us to raise vital funds to support the charity’s lifesaving missions in Northamptonshire and further afield,” said Kate Hill, a member of the Tesserae Quartet.

“A special thank you must also go to Baron and Baroness Pfetten for allowing us to use the beautiful Apethorpe Palace to host our fundraising event,” she added.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance crew are available 24/7, 365 days per year, providing lifesaving pre-hospital care to those who need it the most. The charity receives no government or National Lottery funding and relies solely on generous donations from its supporters to fund its vital missions – without this they wouldn’t be able to continue their lifesaving critical care across Northamptonshire and further afield.

Karen Hughes, Community Fundraising Executive for Northamptonshire said: “On behalf of the charity I would like to say thank you to the Tesserae Quartet and to everyone who attended their fundraising event. Without support just like this we wouldn’t be able to continue our lifesaving missions.”

To fundraise your way for the lifesaving charity, please visit: events.theairambulanceservice.org.uk/local-air-ambulance-diy