Krispy Kreme, Greggs, Subway and Starbucks all set to open at new site in Northampton

An array of popular fast food chains are currently being built on the outskirts of town.

Euro Garages has begun building on land to the west of Northampton, just off the M1 at junction 16 on the A45 near Flore and Weedon.

Starbucks is recruiting for staff at the newly built drive-thru just off junction 16

A Starbucks coffee shop and drive-thru sits at the forefront of the site, just off the newly-built roundabout which was built as part of the Flore bypass project.

Beyond that is restaurant and retail space for Spar, Greggs, Subway and Krispy Kreme.

At the back of the site will be a forecourt for fuel.

It is not yet known if any other restaurants or retailers will move onto the site.

Euro Garages have been approached for comment.