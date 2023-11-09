Knit & Natter Group knit giant wreath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The group has gone from strength to strength and has formed some wonderful friendships over the last 3 years. It meets regularly on a Wednesday morning.

Wootton Parish Clerk, Tina Charteress, challenged the Knit & Natter Group to knit poppies to make a display in the large glass window in the community centre. The group took up the challenge and knitted over 2000 thousand. With the help of the fabulous maintenance team a giant wreath was built and is now on display at Wootton Community Centre.

Parish Council Chairman, Emma Fisher alongside Cllrs Callan & Ghavami were very pleased to be able to attend a surprise celebration with the group offering a glass of fizz and scones donated by Number 50 Coffee Lounge which is based at the Community Centre.

2000+ knitted poppies make giant wreath