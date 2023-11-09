Knit & Natter Group knit giant wreath
The group has gone from strength to strength and has formed some wonderful friendships over the last 3 years. It meets regularly on a Wednesday morning.
Wootton Parish Clerk, Tina Charteress, challenged the Knit & Natter Group to knit poppies to make a display in the large glass window in the community centre. The group took up the challenge and knitted over 2000 thousand. With the help of the fabulous maintenance team a giant wreath was built and is now on display at Wootton Community Centre.
Parish Council Chairman, Emma Fisher alongside Cllrs Callan & Ghavami were very pleased to be able to attend a surprise celebration with the group offering a glass of fizz and scones donated by Number 50 Coffee Lounge which is based at the Community Centre.
Parish Clerk, Tina Charteress said "this is what our community is all about. The Council is delighted to have been able to build a space where community groups and our massively successful library can be together."