Knife-wielding Northampton shoplifter who threatened to stab security staff jailed

A prolific shoplifter who often threatened to stab security staff during a three-month-long swiping spree to fuel his drug addiction has been jailed.

Nicholas Dunne, 43, from Gladstone Road, Dallington, hit six different stores across town that often ended with him pulling a knife on staff if they tried to stop him.

Northampton Crown Court heard yesterday (July 4) how on one occasion he even threatened a security guard by telling him "I know where you live" - then appeared outside the man's home two days later.

His Honour Judge Rupert Mayo said: "You have been stealing to feed your drug addiction.

Between November 2016 and January this year, Dunne targetted six different stores across Northampton and even hit the same Aldi supermarket in Harlestone Road three times in a row.

In the three-month shoplifting spree, he attempted to pinch meat, menswear, candles, coffee, cake and baby clothes.

The third time he targetted the Aldi store, he was detained in the security room only for him to again pull a knife out and demand to leave. The shop's staff, fearing for their safety, let him out the fire exit and called the police.

He was arrested in January after trying to swipe £274 worth of clothes from the TK Maxx in St Peter's Way in a foil-lined carrier bag.

Judge Mayo said: "A point has been made in court that no one received injuries in this case. I disagree. I have heard today the considerable psychological injuries and anxiety done to people.

"Employees have had to leave their jobs and others now find working alone difficult."

He was jailed for three years. The court heard how Dunne "looked like a hopeless drug addict" when he was arrested, but after six months in custody has put on weight, is healthier and is "focused" on changing his ways.