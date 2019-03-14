Knife amnesty bin in Northampton takes two knives off the street in half-an-hour

Two kitchen knives have already been handed in to police as part of a knife amnesty in Northampton.

A 'surrender bin' was opened in St James this morning at 10am where weapons can be thrown away for good.

Northamptonshire PC1235 will be at the St James knife amnesty bin this morning.

As of 10.30am, two knives have already been taken off the street.

The knife amnesty will be held throughout Northampton this week where weapons on the street can be handed in and forgotten - no questions asked.

Seven surrender bins will be posted across the town by police where weapons can be thrown away.

The drive to get weapons off the street comes as part of the nationwide Operation Sceptre to tackle knife crime, which some MPs have declared a national crisis.

The amnesty comes as part of Op Sceptre to tackle knife crime.

More than 280 people have been stabbed to death in Britain in the past 12 months. Among them were Northampton's own Louis-Ryan Menezes, 17, and Daniel Fitzjohn, 35.

A knife amnesty is where members of the public can surrender weapons to the police without fear of being prosecuted.



The seven bins will only be available for two hours at a time. They are available at:



Thursday, March 14: 10am-12pm, St James, box on Abbey Street



Thursday, March 14: 2-4pm, South Oval in Kings Heath



Friday, March 15: 2-4pm, Victoria Park on St James Park Road



Saturday, March 16: 10am-12pm, Wellingborough Road, opposite Tesco Express garage



Saturday, March 16: 2-4pm, Bath Street in Spring Boroughs, outside Northamptonshire Partnership Homes



Sunday, March 17: 10am-12pm, Wellingborough Road opposite Tesco Express garage



Sunday, March 17: 2-4pm, Bath Street in Spring Boroughs, outside Northamptonshire Partnership Homes