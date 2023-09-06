Khandan Indian Restaurant in Wollaston wins English Curry Awards 2023
Khandan Indian Restaurant in Wollaston was one of the finalists in the voter choise of the year 2023 category. Khandan Indian Restaurant received the recognition and took the trophy home.
Manager from Khandan Restaurant said, It encourages us to do even more for our customers, we want to give even better food to our lovely customers who always dine with us, having takeway or getting delivered to their home it motivates us to do more.
“We would like to thank each and every one of our chefs, dearest customers, and front-of-the-house team who have actually made this possible.
A Spokesperson for The 12th English Curry Awards 2023 said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.
“We have celebrated the finest in the English curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.
“The curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event."