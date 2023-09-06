Khandan Indian Restaurant in Wollaston wins English Curry Awards 2023

Watch more videos on Shots!

Khandan Indian Restaurant in Wollaston was one of the finalists in the voter choise of the year 2023 category. Khandan Indian Restaurant received the recognition and took the trophy home.

Manager from Khandan Restaurant said, It encourages us to do even more for our customers, we want to give even better food to our lovely customers who always dine with us, having takeway or getting delivered to their home it motivates us to do more.

“We would like to thank each and every one of our chefs, dearest customers, and front-of-the-house team who have actually made this possible.

English Curry Award voters choice of the year 2023

A Spokesperson for The 12th English Curry Awards 2023 said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

“We have celebrated the finest in the English curry scene, recognising the creativity, innovation, and exceptional service that have become synonymous with this beloved cuisine.