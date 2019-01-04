Kettering man admits possessing prohibited images of children

A Kettering man has been placed on the sex offenders’ register after admitting owning sick images.

Matthew Stainthorpe, 23, from Regent Street, pleaded guilty to possessing prohibited images of children at Northampton Crown Court.

A judge sentenced him to a three-year conditional discharge and placed him on the sex offenders’ register for three years.

Stainthorpe was arrested in March 2015 and pleaded guilty in 2016.

After a separate trial on other charges, for which he was found not guilty, Stainthorpe was sentenced last month.