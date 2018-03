A fire in Kettering on Sunday (March 18) is being treated as arson.

The incident took place between 9.30pm and 10.30pm at a barn in Glendon Road, opposite the Argos warehouse near the A43.

The barn, containing straw and wood, was set alight.

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.