A JustGiving page has been set up for a Northampton family whose house was 'engulfed in flames' and destroyed by a fire.

Northampton Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) sent nine engines to the the property in Windflower Place in Ecton Brook at around 11.30pm on Tuesday (November 30).

The fire service said the family who live at the house are all accounted for and the neighbouring property has also been evacuated - however, one 24-year-old woman was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The remains of the house in Windflower Place on Wednesday morning (December 1).

An NFRS spokesman said: "Upon arrival crews found the two-storey end-of-terrace property well alight, with the flames engulfing both floors and breaking through to the roof.

"Thankfully everyone in the property was accounted for."

The spokesman said the gas and electricity were shut down by Western Power Distribution, and resources were used to stop the fire spreading to the neighbouring house.

An initial fire investigation on Wednesday morning (December 1) has been unable to find a cause of the fire, but investigations remain ongoing, the spokesman said.

One witness said: "They would have lost every thing. The blaze went through the entire house, [there was] flames in every room. It’s so awful."

Ecton Brook resident Jess Dunk has started a JustGiving page for the family to help them through this turbulent time.

Jess said: "Everyone on the street is just shocked. You don't think it's going to happen to you, especially this close to Christmas.

"The crowdfunder is doing good. Hopefully we can get more supporters. Any and every pound will help support them through this difficult time.

"£2 for you might be nothing, but to them, at the moment, it's going to be really helpful - every little helps.

"The local Post Office in Ecton Brook is doing a cash fundraiser if people would prefer to help in that way."

Rectory Farm councillor James Hill is also helping Jess to spread the word.

He said: "I have worked with local resident Jess Dunk to set up a JustGiving page for the family. We are already at more than £600 in less than a day, which is fantastic.

"I would urge anyone who can to donate if possible - given it’s just before Christmas it will really help them."