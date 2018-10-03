Just Eat launches KFC delivery in Northampton and scraps delivery charges and minimum spend

Fans of Finger Lickin’ Good chicken will be pleased to hear that favourites such as Original Recipe Chicken and the Bargain Bucket will be available for free delivery from two KFC restaurants in Northampton.

The introductory offer is available from now until October 23 on all orders through the Just Eat app and website and customers can order as much or as little as they like from KFC in Towcester Road and in Abington Street.

Other restaurants participating in the Just Eat offer - including free delivery and no minimum spend on any order - include Pizza Express and selected Subway restaurants.

KFC joins Saffron Dial A Curry and Star Pizza, Kebab and Burger on the Just Eat platform, which are some of Northampton’s highest rated independent restaurants and have been named 'local legends' on the Just Eat app.

'Local legend' status is awarded to top restaurants based on a number of factors, including a loyal customer base who reorder time and time again, meaning they’re loved locally, and come highly recommended.

To order, download the Just Eat app today on https://www.just-eat.co.uk/apps