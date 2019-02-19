Jury convicts drug dealer of 'hunting down' and stabbing Northampton man to death in Kingsley

A drug dealer has today been found guilty of ‘hunting down’ a Northampton man through the streets of Kingsley and stabbing him to death.

Daniel Quinn, 28, from Wolverhampton, has been convicted by a jury at Northampton Crown Court for murdering Daniel Fitzjohn in June last year.

A jury has ruled Daniel Fitzjohn was murdered by Daniel Quinn in June last year.

The jury ruled Quinn chased Mr Fitzjohn down and stabbed him twice in the abdomen in Randall Road on June 14 last year despite the victim saying he had he had ‘got the wrong man'.

Quinn was then driven away from the crime scene in a grey Mini by Parminder Sanghera, 25, from Wolverhampton, who the jury also found guilty of manslaughter.

The stabbing in June came after a scuffle outside the Fairfield News shop in Kingsley, during which Mr Fitzjohn punched Quinn to the floor.

But Quinn responded by collecting Sanghera from a nearby house, arming the pair with a machete and a knife and chasing down Mr Fitzjohn and his friends.

In evidence, Quinn claimed he only took the knife and the machete to ‘scare off’ the group. He admitted to stabbing Mr Fitzjohn but claimed he was ‘truly sorry’ and ‘never meant to kill him or cause him serious harm’.

But after deliberating for three days, the jury found him guilty of murder at around 3.45pm this afternoon (February 19).

Sanghera claimed that he did not know his ride with Quinn in his grey Mini would end in violence. He was charged with conspiracy to murder. Today, the jury convicted him of manslaughter.

Nearly all of the events that led up to Mr Fitzjohn's death - including the stabbing - was captured on the dashcam of a brave Northampton taxi driver who chased after the pair in his cab.

The pair will be sentenced this Thursday, February 21.