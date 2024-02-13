Juniper House care home celebrates Chinese New Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inspired by Chinese culture and traditions, the home was decorated with hanging red lanterns. Residents learnt all about the traditions and superstitions of Chinese New Year and tried some Chinese food too.

Hayley Brice, Activities coordinator of Barchester’s Juniper House said: “We have had a brilliant day, the home looks absolutely wonderful decorated all in red and we all had such fun finding out what animal we are, the associated traits and reading each other’s horoscopes. The resident enjoyed learning about the seeing photographs of the celebrations that take place too”.

Carroll a resident at Juniper House said: “I loved the music and the vibrant costumes. I really enjoyed the Sweet Chilli Sauce with the Chinese food!”.

A spokesperson said; "Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.