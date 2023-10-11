Jon bids to become bodybuilding European and World Champ

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He recently became the British Champion in the over 50s category of the British Natural Bodybuilding Federation (BNBF). Now, he's travelling to Munich and Sydney in his quest to be the best in Europe and the World.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for me to compete against the best natural bodybuilders of my age in the world,” he remarked. “And who knows, I might come back with a trophy!”

But Jon isn't just seeking to win two Championships. He wants to raise money for the Northampton Community Foundation. He has created a crowdfunding page to help him get to the finals and wants any surplus funds to be donated to the Northampton Community Foundation. Those funds will be ringfenced for those with a special talent who need financial support so that they can be supported to reach their true potential. “This means a lot to me because I think everyone should have the opportunity to follow their dreams and be their best,” he said.

Jon becomes British Champion

“I’m so grateful to everyone who has donated so generously because I’ve actually reached my target. “And that means every donation from now on will go to the Northampton Community Foundation, which I’m delighted about,” he continued.

If you’d like to make a donation, visit https://gofund.me/a9c471d3.