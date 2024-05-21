‘Join our award-winning charity’ – Groundwork Northamptonshire is recruiting
Award winning charity Groundwork Northamptonshire is recruiting.
The organisation, which runs a host of green, cultural and creative projects and also works with young people and adults to help them overcoming challenges and find new opportunities, is seeking new talent to join their growing team.
The five vacancies are:
- Green Projects Officer
- Healthy Communities Manager - 22.5 hours per week
- Education Support Worker - part time, term time only
- Administrative Assistant - 18.5 hours per week
- Youth Engagement Officer
Kate Williams, CEO of Groundwork Northamptonshire, added: "We are recruiting for five new team members, to support us with a range of different projects from food and heathy living to education and green projects. Enthusiasm and motivation is a must and in return our new recruits will be joining our passionate, committed and diverse team.
“Here at Groundwork Northamptonshire we are committed to connecting with communities, with equality and inclusion at our core. We bring people together through green and creative projects, offering improved wellbeing, a sense of purpose and a desire to strive for more. Find out more about working with us, you won’t regret it.”
To request an application pack, ask any questions or arrange a phone discussion, please email: [email protected]. Please make sure you include the vacancy you are interested in (in your email’s subject box) when emailing. The closing date for all these positions is Monday, 27th May 2024.
Here’s a little more about Groundwork Northamptonshire …
It’s vision is ‘a Northamptonshire where people of all ages are valued and empowered, a place where everyone, regardless of their background and situation, has access to vibrant green spaces, enabling them to thrive’.
The charity is particularly well known for:
- Its award-winning community green space and garden, Green Patch in Kettering, which attracts around 4,4000 visitors every year.
- Tackling poverty and supporting with cooked meals, nutritional advice, growing projects, and food donations.
- Twywell Hills and Dales, a 42-acre nature reserve in north Northamptonshire.
- Its life changing and lifesaving youthwork programme.
- The Green Doctors energy advice programme.
- Its expertise in biodiversity and green space management and the ability to engage people of all ages and from all backgrounds in environmental education.
- Made With Many, a project the charity manages and which champions creativity in the county.