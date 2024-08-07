Jeweller’s flagship store brings ‘a little bit of Bond Street to Northampton’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The £3million renovation of a town centre jewellery store has ‘brought a little bit of Bond Street to Northampton’ – with a range of ultra-premium watches and gems from leading designer brands including a £150,000 limited edition Faberge egg.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

VIP guests and former members of staff were on hand to see the official unveiling of Michael Jones Jeweller’s upgraded flagship town centre store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the expansion and refit of its One Gold Street home, the company has created a luxurious new high-end destination for customers seeking coveted brands such as Rolex.

The independent jeweller, which is run as a co-operative, has traded in Northampton for more than 100 years and has underlined its commitment to the town centre by extending into a former hairdresser’s next door and creating a stunning new retail space.

Anne Jones cuts the ribbon to the new One Gold Street store

Managing director Stuart O’Grady said: “Since 1919, Northampton has been our home. This town has been very good to us over the years and this is our way of giving something back. We feel as though Northampton is turning a corner. There are a lot of very good things happening in the town and we are excited about what the future holds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Investing in our flagship store has been a huge challenge but one we have thoroughly enjoyed and we are delighted with the results. We’ve tried to create a truly special destination retail space to make the customer experience something that you simply cannot replicate online.

“We wanted to bring a little bit of Bond Street to Northampton and the initial feedback from customers has been amazing. People are now spending longer in store and really enjoying their time here.”

The original showroom has been transformed into a dedicated Rolex area over two floors with panoramic windows in the VIP Rolex lounge, giving customers a stunning view of All Saints Church and some of the town centre’s most iconic buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store offers sensational views across Northampton town centre

Anne Jones, wife of Michael, was the guest of honour at an official opening on Friday, August 2 and said: “When the shop first opened the door was on the corner and the official address was 2 Bridge Street but, being a jeweller, Michael wanted the address to be Gold Street so he asked the postmaster at the time if he could call it that.

“They weren’t so bothered about these things back then and he was told ‘We know who you are so you can call it what you like’. It’s wonderful to see the place looking so good and the team has done an amazing job. They have done Michael proud and now the door has even moved onto Gold Street itself so, after all these years, the address is finally correct.”

The new One Gold Street store features several concessions, with dedicated areas for major watch brands including Breitling and TAG Heuer, while luxury watch manufacturer TUDOR is now available in the town for the first time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premium jewellery brands, such as Fabergé, FOPE and Georg Jensen can be seen adorning the window and counter displays alongside existing brands and Michael Jones Jeweller’s own curated collections of pre-owned and fine jewellery.

The newly opened One Gold Street store

The store also features a range of private consultation areas, a jewellery workshop, repairs facilities, a valuation room, a training area and staff rooms.

For more details visit https://www.michaeljonesjeweller.co.uk/