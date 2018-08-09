Jessica aims for world record by visiting Northampton trampoline park every day during school holidays

A 10-year-old girl is hoping to bounce her way into the record books by trampolining every day during the summer holidays.

When Jessica Short got an unlimited access summer pass to Boost Trampoline Park at Riverside, she decided to try to set a world record by going every day for 43 days in a row.

Jessica Short

It came about after Jessica, who is the new captain of the Under 12s Northampton Town Ladies team, was challenged along with the rest of her teammates to keep fit over the summer holidays.

As of today (August 10), Jessica was on day 18 of her challenge and is showing no signs of stopping.

Mum Kat Short, of Thursby Road in Abington, said she has contacted Guinness World Records and no record like the one Jessica is attempting has been set. She is currently waiting to hear back and will need to provide confirmation from Boost of Jessica's attendance each day.

Mrs Short said Jessica has been jumping for between one and three hours each day and has even made friends with the staff there.

She said: “Jessica stops for plenty of water breaks but she doesn't seem to be getting bored at all. She sometimes goes with her older brother or a friend, or she bounces by herself.

“I've definitely noticed an improvement since she started. On Monday, she did her first forward flip off the board and her stamina has improved, which will help with her running at football.”

Jessica, who is a pupil at Abington Vale Primary School's Park Campus, plays basketball as well as football.

She has her unlimited pass to Bounce until August 31 and Mrs Short said it has helped to keep her busy during the holiday.

She said: “Children can get so bored in summer and Jessica is usually so active with football and basketball. It's definitely keeping her occupied while there's no training or school clubs on.”

Amie Burton, the general manager of Northampton's Boost Trampoline Park, added: “Jessica has been set a target to keep fit during the school holidays by her football coach and has decided to try and jump every day throughout the holidays to complete a Guinness world record.

“Trampolining is a fun form of exercise which improves balance and coordination so we are really pleased to be able to facilitate in helping her to achieve her goal.”