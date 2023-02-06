Jesse helped lead the Cobblers players out on Saturday during break in cancer treatment

The Cobblers were delighted to welcome Jesse Mansfield to Saturday's game as one of the club's matchday mascots.

Jesse, whose favourite Cobblers player is Sam Hoskins, is from Northampton and was diagnosed with high-risk Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML) in August.

After being told that a rare gene arrangement means that Jesse is in a high-risk category, his parents Dave and Zoe launched a crowdfunding page to try to raise around a quarter of a million pounds to pay for pioneering treatment in the US or Far East.

Jesse Mansfield pictured at Saturday's game with Ali Koiki

A gap in treatment gave the Cobblers the opportunity to welcome Jesse to the game on Saturday as one of our mascots and he met Jon Brady and the squad and help lead the team out.

Writing on Facebook, Jesse's Dad dave said: "Amazing Day yesterday at Northampton Town Football Club, thank you……Despite Jesse Mansfield feeling a bit under the weather, he had a lovely time 🥰 👞⚽️"