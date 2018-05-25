'Jealous' Northampton woman yanked out ex-boyfriend's dreadlocks when he told her about new partner

A Northampton woman who attacked her ex-boyfriend in a jealous rage when she found out he had found someone else has been sentenced.

Dawn Ward, 44, from York Road, Weedon, verbally abused and punched her former lover on his boat when he told her about his new partner.

But then days after the first attack, she returned to the boat to abuse him further by yanking out one of his dreadlocks, spat on his new girlfriend's face and stole her handbag.

At her sentencing at Northampton Crown Court yesterday (May 24), His Honour Judge Tregilgas-Davey told Ward she had done all her offending out of "jealousy".

Ward and her victim had split up in 2013 but had remained friends for years. But when he told her about his new partner in March this year, she became angry and left.

Three days later, she boarded his boat while drunk and swore at him while kicking and punching him.

When he reported this to the police a week later, the victim returned to his boat with his new partner to find Ward waiting in a car park for them. Again, she attacked her ex-boyfriend and tore out one of his dreadlocks.

She also spat in the new girlfriend's face and called her "an old hag". Later, the girlfriend found Ward had also stolen her bag.

She pleaded guilty to assault by battery and theft in April.

Judge Tregilgas-Davey said: "You tried to blame them for this in your police interview. Your behaviour may have been born out of jealousy but it was you who became abusive, not them."

Ward was sentenced to a 12-month community order and ordered to pay £150 in compensation. She must also carry out 15 days of rehabilitation activity.