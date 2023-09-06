Jackson Grundy Food For Smiles campaign, giving back to the community

Watch more videos on Shots!

Nourishing the Community, One Donation at a Time

In a time when many are facing economic challenges and food insecurity, Jackson Grundy recognises the importance of coming together as a community. Their "Food for Smiles" campaign aims to do just that—bring a smile to the faces of those who need it most.

How You Can Help

Jackson Grundy Food For Smiles

The process is simple, and every contribution counts. Residents of Northamptonshire are encouraged to drop by any of the 10 Jackson Grundy offices and donate non-perishable food items. These donations will be distributed to local food banks and charities to provide essential support to individuals and families..

A Symbol of Unity

As Jackson Grundy turns its offices into collection points for this vital campaign, they are sending a powerful message of unity. "Our local communities are the heart and soul of Northamptonshire, and we believe in giving back whenever we can," says [amy seaman, spokesperson for Jackson Grundy Estate Agents.

Join the Movement

By contributing to the "Food for Smiles" campaign, you become a part of a community effort to alleviate hunger and brighten lives across Northamptonshire. Your donation, no matter how big or small, will make a significant impact on those who are struggling.

Visit Your Nearest Jackson Grundy Office

Feel the warmth of giving and make a difference in your community by visiting your nearest Jackson Grundy Estate Agents office today. Their dedicated staff members are ready to welcome your contributions with open arms.

Campaign Details

Title : Food for Smiles Campaign

: Food for Smiles Campaign Locations : All 10 Jackson Grundy Estate Agents offices across Northamptonshire

: All 10 Jackson Grundy Estate Agents offices across Northamptonshire Accepted Donations: Non-perishable food items (canned goods, pasta, rice, dried goods, etc.)

Jackson Grundy Estate Agents believes that together, we can create a brighter and happier future for our neighbors in need. Join them in spreading smiles and hope throughout Northamptonshire by contributing to this remarkable campaign. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our fellow community members.