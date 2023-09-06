News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show

Jackson Grundy Food For Smiles campaign, giving back to the community

In a heart warming display of community spirit, Jackson Grundy Estate Agents has embarked on a mission to make a difference in the lives of those in need. With a campaign titled "Food for Smiles," the prominent estate agency has turned its 10 offices across Northamptonshire into beacons of hope, collecting essential food items and giving back to their local communities.
By Amy SeamanContributor
Published 6th Sep 2023, 16:25 BST- 2 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Nourishing the Community, One Donation at a Time

In a time when many are facing economic challenges and food insecurity, Jackson Grundy recognises the importance of coming together as a community. Their "Food for Smiles" campaign aims to do just that—bring a smile to the faces of those who need it most.

How You Can Help

Jackson Grundy Food For SmilesJackson Grundy Food For Smiles
Jackson Grundy Food For Smiles
Most Popular

The process is simple, and every contribution counts. Residents of Northamptonshire are encouraged to drop by any of the 10 Jackson Grundy offices and donate non-perishable food items. These donations will be distributed to local food banks and charities to provide essential support to individuals and families..

A Symbol of Unity

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As Jackson Grundy turns its offices into collection points for this vital campaign, they are sending a powerful message of unity. "Our local communities are the heart and soul of Northamptonshire, and we believe in giving back whenever we can," says [amy seaman, spokesperson for Jackson Grundy Estate Agents.

Join the Movement

By contributing to the "Food for Smiles" campaign, you become a part of a community effort to alleviate hunger and brighten lives across Northamptonshire. Your donation, no matter how big or small, will make a significant impact on those who are struggling.

Visit Your Nearest Jackson Grundy Office

Feel the warmth of giving and make a difference in your community by visiting your nearest Jackson Grundy Estate Agents office today. Their dedicated staff members are ready to welcome your contributions with open arms.

Campaign Details

  • Title: Food for Smiles Campaign
  • Locations: All 10 Jackson Grundy Estate Agents offices across Northamptonshire
  • Accepted Donations: Non-perishable food items (canned goods, pasta, rice, dried goods, etc.)

Jackson Grundy Estate Agents believes that together, we can create a brighter and happier future for our neighbors in need. Join them in spreading smiles and hope throughout Northamptonshire by contributing to this remarkable campaign. Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of our fellow community members.

For more information about the "Food for Smiles" campaign, please contact [email protected]. Your generosity will make our community stronger and more resilient than ever before.

Related topics:NorthamptonshireCommunity