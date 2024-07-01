It’s a YES – Brackmills businesses celebrate an investment of more than £2m

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Businesses on Brackmills Industrial Estate have voted YES to another five years of Business Improvement District (BID) status.

Businesses on the Northampton estate voted in favour of plans to continue the estate’s status as a Business Improvement District (BID), securing a fund of nearly £2.3million which will be spent on improving the estate over the next five years.

This positive result follows months of planning, in-depth interviews, surveys and workshops and a month-long ballot in which businesses on the estate were asked to vote on the proposals.

Brackmills businesses gather to celebrate the launch of the estate’s new 5-year BID term

Brackmills, home to more than 180 businesses and 11,000 employees, has held Business Improvement District (BID) status for 15 years, an initiative which has seen businesses pool an annual levy and use these funds exclusively for the benefit of the estate.

Sara Homer, Chief Executive of Brackmills BID, explained: “This is exciting news for everyone on Brackmills. Thanks to our YES vote we have secured a further five year of funding that will ensure our estate continues to thrive. Looking ahead, our focus will be on delivering a clear plan that has security, safety, infrastructure, the environment, our businesses and people at the very heart of all we do.”

Just over 87% of votes cast in the 2024 ballot voted in favour of the BID by total number of businesses, and 88.6% of votes cast voted in favour of the BID by Rateable Value.

Charlotte Patrick, Vice Chair of Brackmills BID, said: “So many of the things you see on Brackmills now – the additional winter gritting, CCTV cameras, road improvements, additional security and clean green spaces – are because of the BID. Thanks to our YES vote we will continue to build on all of this. Our vison is for Brackmills to continue to be recognised as the premier business and logistics park in the country, and thanks to this YES vote we are confident about achieving this.”

Jon Morgan, CEO of vehicle repair and servicing company In ‘n’ Out Autocentres - based on Caswell Road, Brackmills – is the newly appointed Chair of Brackmills BID:

“I’m thrilled to be working alongside Sara, Charlotte and the board of voluntary directors. Together we will deliver on the objectives and priorities Brackmills businesses voted for. We have an exciting five years ahead. If you are a Brackmills based business get in touch and get involved.”

The new five-year Brackmills BID, in place from June 2024, has the following objectives:

Objective 1 - Infrastructure

To provide a great infrastructure and a smart working environment for businesses to operate and people and services to access and move around, safely and effectively.

Objective 2 – Crime Prevention and Safety

To work closely with the Police and others to maintain a safe and secure working environment for freight transport, all vehicles, customers and people who work on the estate.

Objective 3 – Environment and Sustainability

To provide a smart, tidy and safe environment and focus on sustainability, exploring options for electric vehicle charging points – supporting businesses on their low carbon journeys.

Objective 4 – Supporting Businesses and People