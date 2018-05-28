'It's time we banned takeaways within 400 yards of schools' in Northampton says councillor

A Northampton councillor is calling on the borough to prevent takeaways from opening near the town's schools in a bid to prevent childhood obesity.

Councillor Vicky Culbard (Lab, Delapre & Briar Hill) is set to propose the motion at the next full council meeting on Monday, June 4.

She says the authority should not allow any planning applications through for fast-food shops within a 400-metre radius of schools.

Recently the London borough of Tower Hamlets took the same step in a bid to kerb childhood obesity.

Councilor Culbard said: "It has been on the news a great deal recently.

"British children are more obese than even American children - which is a really worrying statistic.

"It is all very well saying parents should try and keep an eye on their kids - but when you send a teenager off to school there is not a lot you can do to stop them nipping out to get chips and fizzy drinks.

"I don't want those shops to be available for the youngsters - if they are walking past there are all sorts of temptations."

Councillor Culbard is also calling for the council to launch a yearly healthy food award among local retailers.

She is hoping her motion will get the backing of the controlling Conservative administration at the full council meeting.

"I think this is something a lot of parents would welcome," she added.