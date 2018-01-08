It's all kicking off at Sixfields! Reality show stars sign up for football match in aid of Niamh's Next Step

A host of celebrities have signed up for a charity football match at Sixfields Stadium to support the Northamptonshire-based charity, Niamh's Next Step.

The match takes place on Sunday April 15, 2018, has been organised by Sellebrity Soccer, who stage similar events across the country with each game guaranteeing fun for all the family.

Chris Curry, founder of Wellingborough-based Niamh’s Next Step, said “Niamh’s Next Step are very excited and proud to be working with Sellebrity Soccer and Northampton Town FC to bring this fantastic celebrity football match to Sixfields.

“This fantastic family-friendly event will be raising vital money and awareness for our charity. Money raised will go directly towards funding vital research into childhood cancers and help families with children fight the rare childhood cancer Neuroblastoma."

Kevin Cooper, of Sellebrity Soccer, added: “We are very excited to be organising this celebrity match for Niamh's Next Step at Northampton Town FC.

"We are pleased to support such an amazing cause and raise as much funds and awareness as possible. Some of the celebrities taking part are patrons of Niamh's Next Step which makes this game extra special for them. Please come along and support what will be a great family fun day out some great memories while enjoying what should be an excellent game of football."

Calum Best is scheduled to play in the match

Tickets are now on sale and are priced at £10 for adults and £5 for under 16s.

There are special “around the Dug Out” seats also available at £20 adults, £10 under 16s and these can only be purchased at the club’s ticket office or via the charity by calling 01933 223907. These numbers are limited.

Hospitality tickets are also available at £80 per person and include a two-course pre-match meal, half-time refreshments, and an opportunity to meet some of the celebrities.

Mascot and other pitch side packages are on sale.