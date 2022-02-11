Investigation launched into cause of blaze at derelict Northampton bungalow

Fire investigators are returning to a derelict bungalow in Northampton after it was partially damaged by a blaze on Thursday night (February 10).

Four crews of firefighters from Mereway, The Mounts, Brixworth and Moulton spent nearly three hours tackling flames at the property in Harborough Road Northampton.

Police closed off part of the A508 for a time while supply companies isolated gas and electricity.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four crews of firefighters tackled the blaze in Harborough Road North last night

A Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said: "Crews managed to contain the spread of the fire to just one half of the building.

"An inspection is taking place on Friday to try and establish the cause of the fire."